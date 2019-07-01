HC agrees to hear PIL seeking direction to Centre, Delhi Police for upgradation of police in national capital

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre and the Delhi Police for additional requirements and up gradation of the city-state police personnel keeping in view of 16 murders within a span of 30 days in the capital due to non-vigilance of the cops.

The petition, moved by the Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights through advocate Joginder Tulli, has also referred to the incident between Gramin Seva driver and the Delhi Police personnel on June 16.

The petition has stated that in the incident of Mukherjee Nagar, a Gramin Seva driver attacked a policeman with a sword after an argument.

The court will hear this plea with the other pleas, which have already been listed for Tuesday related to Mukherjee Nagar incident.

The petition seeks 'direction or order' to the respondent to implement and prohibit carrying of arms/sword, which is prohibited as per the Arms Act.

The petition also states that modern policing requires strong communication support, state-of-the-art or modern weapon and a high degree of mobility, which is clearly short in the present scenario.

Three cops were suspended on June 17 for allegedly thrashing two men after their auto bumped into a police vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar.

Commissioner of Police, Northwest Delhi, Vijyanta Arya suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Malik and Devendra, and Constable Pushpendra in connection with the case.

It is alleged that on June 16, the policemen dragged the driver and his son, belonging to the Sikh community, out of their auto and thrashed for "no reason."

However, the police have blamed the auto driver for the incident saying that he attacked a police officer with a sword and injured another with the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)