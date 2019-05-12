Justin Bieber shares another splashy clip from 'I Don't Care'

has shared a peppy clip of his upcoming music video 'I Don't Care.'

Bieber took to his handle to share the short clip and tweeted, "New video is happening. I don't care."

The video features the 'Baby' in different avatars. He could be seen dancing in a shimmery black cowboy suit, a cutesy teddy-bear suit, and a blue wrestling robe.

Before releasing the upbeat track on Friday, Bieber and Ed Sheeran kept sharing cryptic posts to pique the curiosity of their fans.

The song is produced by Max Martin, Shellback, and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and long-time collaborator "Poo Bear" Boyd.

The duo's collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single 'Love Yourself.'

Bieber hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Purpose,' but recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on April 21 and joined her on stage singing his hit track 'Sorry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)