Trevor Engelson ties knot with Tracey Kurland

Engelson, Markle's ex-husband, tied the knot with Tracey on Sunday.

This comes days after Markle gave birth to the royal baby,

According to Fox news, wore a pink suit and loafers whereas the bride Tracey looked stunning in a two-piece gown. She wore her hair in loose waves and rocked an adorable black-and-white polka dot bow.

Engelson started dating Tracey, a and heiress, in 2017 and got engaged in June 2018, soon after married

The couple read their wedding vows in a low-key ceremony in

"They wanted the weekend to be laid back and comfortable, something where their personalities really could shine. They thought of every detail and were making sure their guests had the best time. They were surrounded by all their favourite people and literally glowing," said a source.

After spending seven long years together, Engelson married Markle in 2011.

However, after two years, they divorced each other.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)