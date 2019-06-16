Father's Day: Sara Ali Khan shares some never-before-seen pictures with 'Abba' Saif

-
Head to Sara Ali Khan's Instagram feed for the cutest post you will see on Internet today. The actor has shared a series of photos from her childhood, showering her "Abba" with love on Father's Day.
In her most recent social media post, the actor shared a series of black and white photos where little Sara can be seen enjoying some carefree time with Saif Ali Khan, making for some very beautiful, candid photographs.
Alongside the pictures, Sara, in her caption, shared an insight into the strong bond that the father-daughter duo shares.
Thanking her father for filling her childhood with special memories, Sara wrote, "Happy Fathers' Day Abba Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate!"
On the work front, Sara is currently filming for Imtiaz Ali's new directorial movie starring Kartik Aaryan.
