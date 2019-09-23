Emmys 2019: Jodie Comer wins Lead Actress in Drama Series for 'Killing Eve'

Jodie Comer took home the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of 'Oksana Astankova /Villanelle' in 'Killing Eve'.

Comer plays a psychopathic, skilled assassin in the show who becomes obsessed with the MI5 officer who is tracking her.

Billy Porter won the Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'Pose'.

Earlier, Peter Dinklage won the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones', whereas Julia Garner won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix's 'Ozark'.

Craig Mazin won the award for best writing whereas Johan Renck won in the directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special category for 'Chernobyl'.

'Chernobyl' also won the Outstanding Drama Series.

Bill Hader won the Best Actor Comedy Series for his portrayal of Barry Berkman in HBO's 'Barry' whereas Pheobe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actress Comedy Series for 'Fleabag'.

Earlier, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein won the Supporting Actor/Actress award for their roles in 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'.

This win was Shalhoub's fourth Emmy.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards is currently underway and are airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

