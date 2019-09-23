Emmys 2019: Pheobe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actor Comedy Series for 'Fleabag'

Pheobe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actor Comedy Series for her role in 'Fleabag'.

She also won the Emmy for Best Writing for a Comedy Series. This award is Bridge's first Emmy win.

Taking the stage, Waller-Bridge said, "I am shaking. Oh my God, look at her. I am really shaking. I find writing really, really hard and really painful. But I would like to say, honestly from the bottom of my heart, that the reason I do it is this. So it's made it all really worth it guys, thank you so much," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's really wonderful to know a dirty, pervy, angry messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys," she added.

Fleabag got nominated for 11 awards at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bill Hader won the Best Actor Comedy Series for his portrayal of Barry Berkman in HBO's 'Barry'.

Earlier, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein won the Supporting Actor/Actress award for their roles in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

This win was Shalhoub's fourth Emmy award.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also won her first Emmy award for Best Writing for a Comedy Series With 'Fleabag'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)