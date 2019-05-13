'Killing Eve' scores top honours at BAFTA TV Awards

"Killing Eve" emerged the biggest winner at BAFTA's British Academy Television Awards, scooping the trophies of best drama series and best leading actress for

According to official website, the hit show also took home the best supporting

This was victory for Comer, who essays Villanelle / Oksana Astankova, a psychopathic, skilled assassin who becomes obsessed with the who is tracking Eve, essayed by

Shaw said since she starred in the show "people have started to suspect I am a " She plays Carolyn Martens, of the Russia Section at intelligence agency

The TV Award for best mini-series went to "Patrick Melrose", beating out a fair competitor in "A Very English Scandal".

"Avengers: Endgame" star bagged the best leading award for his performance in "Patrick Melrose". from "A Very English Scandal" was a frontrunner for the win.

"I'm very used to being the bridesmaid," quipped Cumberbatch, who won the trophy from his TV Award nod. The plays the title role in the show of a wealthy Englishman attempting to overcome his addictions and demons rooted in abuse by his cruel father and negligent mother.

He also thanked Edward St Aubyn, on whose semi-biographical novels the mini-series is based, for his "wit and courage".

It was Grant's co-star who tasted success yet another time at the BAFTAs, winning the best supporting honour. Whishaw continues his winning streak from 2019 in the category.

This marks his TV Award after winning one in the leading actor category in 2013 for "The Hollow Crown: Richard II".

collected the award on Whishaw's behalf, who is currently starring off-Broadway in "Norma Jeane Baker of Troy". The actor plays LGBTQ icon Norman Scott in the mini-series.

Drama "Succession" won BAFTA in the international category, edging out last year's winner "The Handmaid's Tale".

"Killing Eve" and "A Very English Scandal" scored the most nominations with 14 and 12, respectively, across both the TV and

took place on April 28, where "A Very English Scandal" win three, including best for Frears. "Killing Eve" and "Patrick Melrose" took home two each.

took over the hosting duties after a two-year hiatus.

The ceremony was held at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)