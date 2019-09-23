Emmys 2019: Jharrel Jerome wins Lead Actor in Limited Series for 'When They See Us'

Jharrel Jerome took home the award for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for American drama miniseries 'When They See Us' at this year's Emmy Awards.

This is the actor's first-ever nomination and Emmy win, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The star made history by becoming the first Latinx actor to win this award. He also became the second-youngest winner in the category.

Jerome beat out other top nominees including Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon).

"I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chillin,' waiting for my mom's cooking but I'm here," the actor said as he accepted his award.

Jerome, who was visibly emotional, continued to praise his fellow nominees in the speech. He also thanked his family for their constant support. After thanking 'When They See Us' director Ava DuVernay, Jerome took a moment to thank the Exonerated Five. The men were then shown standing in the crowd giving Jerome a standing ovation.

The actor rose to fame with Barry Jenkins' 2016 Oscar winner 'Moonlight'. He then starred as Korey Wise on Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us', delivering an amazing performance as the only actor to portray his character's journey from childhood into adulthood.

"The first time I met Korey, he took off the chain around his neck and put it on my neck and said, 'You're the king now. You're Korey Wise,'" Jerome recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards is currently underway and are airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

