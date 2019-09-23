Emmys 2019: The biggest snubs and surprises

'Fleabag' and 'Chernobyl' came out as the biggest winners at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards that had its fair shares of snubs and surprises.

'Fleabag' won four honours at the ceremony and HBO's 'Chernobyl' took home three awards including Outstanding Limited Series while HBO's 'Game of Thrones' which received 32 nominations at the Emmys only bagged two awards.

'GoT' and HBO's American comedy series 'Veep' both came to an end this year and it was their final chance to be celebrated at the Emmys. However, the voting members of the Television Academy did not just tick off all the boxes for the shows and call it a night.

Although, mostly all the actors from the insanely popular show 'GoT' were nominated, only Peter Dinklage was the one who took home an Emmy.

At the ceremony, 'Game of Thrones' won the drama series trophy and supporting drama actor for Dinklage, while 'Veep' was completely shut out for the nine awards for which it was nominated.

There were also some repeat names called this year, including actor Bill Hader for 'Barry' and Alex Borstein for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', who have won Emmy Awards earlier too.

However, the Emmy Awards were chock-full of new names accepting the awards onstage, including first-ever Emmy winners Jodie Comer for 'Killing Eve', Craig Mazin for 'Chernobyl', Phoebe Waller-Bridge for 'Fleabag' and Jharrel Jerome for 'When They See Us'.

Stars that failed to win the awards included Sandra Oh, losing out to her fellow Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, 'Barry's' Henry Winkler, who lost out to 'Mrs. Maisel's' Tony Shalhoub for best comedy supporting actor and Patricia Arquette, who lost out on the lead actress in a limited series award for 'Escape at Dannemora' that many people expected her to win. However, Arquette did win best-supporting actress in a limited series for her role in 'The Act'.

Here are the biggest snubs and surprises of this year's Emmy Awards:

Snub: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and 'Veep'

The titular star of 'Veep', who beat cancer last year, was a frontrunner for the nominations at this year's Emmys, but she didn't get enough votes to win her seventh statue for the role. If she had won, she would have become the most decorated actor by the Television Academy. The final season of the political comedy also lost all of its major races at the Emmys, from comedy series to supporting comedy actor and actress.

Surprise: Jodie Comer

The 'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer beat some top contenders in the lead drama actress category, including her co-star Sandra Oh, who was nominated last year and was being considered a frontrunner this year. But Comer's character Villanelle proved to be too good to pass up by the Academy members, giving the actress her first-ever Emmy award.

Snub: Ava DuVernay

The Oscar nominee and previous Emmy winner wrote and directed all four episodes of 'When They See Us', the story of the 1989 Central Park jogger case that saw five teenage boys wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for an assault. It was such an emotional series that it had everyone talking when it released on Netflix, but ultimately she lost the limited series/TV movie writing and directing awards to HBO's limited series 'Chernobyl'.

Surprise: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and 'Fleabag'

Many people were anticipating that 'Fleabag' auteur would take home the comedy writing trophy and she actually did, but she also won for lead comedy actress over long-time favourite Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was nominated for the last time for her titular role on HBO's 'Veep', as well as last year's winner Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'), to name a few, and nabbed the coveted comedy series trophy.

Snub: 'Schitt's Creek'

The Canadian comedy got four nods this year, including comedy series and lead comedy actor and actress. But not even the star power of Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy was enough to topple 'Fleabag'.

Surprise: Jharrel Jerome

The actor who played the real-life Korey Wise in both parts of 'When They See Us' was the youngest in his category and the power of his acting prowess prevailed over the bigger names.

Surprise: Julia Garner

The actress won her first-ever Emmy for the second season of 'Ozark' after beating four powerful players from 'Game of Thrones' and Fiona Shaw of 'Killing Eve'.

Surprise: Jason Bateman

The 'Ozark' actor-producer-director took the drama directing trophy in the category that included multiple entries from the final season of the insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones'.

Surprise: Jesse Armstrong

The second season of 'Succession' has been making a lot of noise on social media and the buzz definitely helped Jesse Armstrong go all the way and helped him win for the drama writing category over the series finale of 'Game of Thrones', as well as a hanging second season episode of 'The Handmaid's Tale' and the fourth-season finale of 'Better Call Saul', among several others.

'Sharp Objects' was also completely shut out. Also shut out were multiple nominees 'This Is Us', 'Better Call Saul', 'True Detective', 'Deadwood: The Movie', 'The Good Place', 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'House of Cards'.

'Ozark' standout J Garner won best-supporting actress in a drama series and Comer took home the award for best lead actress in a drama series, both victories kept the women of 'Game of Thrones' -- Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams from scoring their first-ever Emmy wins.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. For the first time since 2003, and taking a cue from this year's Oscars, which recently went without a host, the Emmys went host-less this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)