Windies' Hayley Matthews, Stacy Ann King recalled for Ireland, England series

and have been recalled in West Indies' 14-member squad for nine limited-over games against and England, beginning May 26.

will play against in three T20 Internationals on May 26, 28 and 29. The side will then take on England in the ICC Women's Championship on June 6,9 and 13, followed by three T20 Internationals on June 18, 21 and 25.

returns to the squad after an layoff, when she damaged her medial collateral ligament while playing in the Women's Big Bash (WBBL) in last December. The resulted in missing the recent series against in and

is returning to international after an almost three-year absence. last represented in the home series against England in 2016.

"Stacy Ann King's return to the Women's team to tour and England is no real surprise after her performance during the recently concluded Colonial Medical Insurance Women's Super50 Cup and CWI's T20 Blaze tournaments. Her experience is very vital in this very crucial series against England, a series that we must win, so her ability to bowl good left arm swing will be an added dimension to our attack," the of Selectors, Robert Haynes, said in a statement.

" and Merissa Aguilleira's performances in the recent regional tournament were not what we expected or how we wanted them to perform, so, unfortunately, they were not picked on this touring squad. There are other ladies who are vying for these coveted spots, we have three other wicketkeepers who have all been scoring consistently thereby outperforming Merissa," he added.

"In terms of Anisa, we have Hayley who is back and (Taylor) who can both bowl off-spin and have been performing consistently well. So overall we have a very unique and balanced team which reflects what we saw in during the Women's Championships. Merissa and Anisa have given a lot to West Indies and I am sure based on improved performances we can see them back in the West Indies Women's team in future series," Haynes said.

The 14-member squad along with six reserve players will assemble in from May 6-20 for a training camp, before touring to Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)