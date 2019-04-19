Windies' Hayley Matthews, Stacy Ann King recalled for Ireland, England series

-
Hayley Matthews and Stacy Ann King have been recalled in West Indies' 14-member squad for nine limited-over games against Ireland and England, beginning May 26.
West Indies will play against Ireland in three T20 Internationals on May 26, 28 and 29. The Caribbean side will then take on England in the ICC Women's Championship on June 6,9 and 13, followed by three T20 Internationals on June 18, 21 and 25.
Matthews returns to the squad after an injury layoff, when she damaged her medial collateral ligament while playing in the Women's Big Bash (WBBL) in Australia last December. The injury resulted in Matthews missing the recent series against Pakistan in Karachi and Dubai.
Stacy Ann King is returning to international cricket after an almost three-year absence. King last represented West Indies in the home series against England in 2016.
"Stacy Ann King's return to the West Indies Women's team to tour Ireland and England is no real surprise after her performance during the recently concluded Colonial Medical Insurance Women's Super50 Cup and CWI's T20 Blaze tournaments. Her experience is very vital in this very crucial series against England, a series that we must win, so her ability to bowl good left arm swing will be an added dimension to our bowling attack," the Interim Chairman of Selectors, Robert Haynes, said in a statement.
"Anisa Mohammed and Merissa Aguilleira's performances in the recent regional tournament were not what we expected or how we wanted them to perform, so, unfortunately, they were not picked on this touring squad. There are other ladies who are vying for these coveted spots, we have three other wicketkeepers who have all been scoring consistently thereby outperforming Merissa," he added.
"In terms of Anisa, we have Hayley who is back and captain Stafanie (Taylor) who can both bowl off-spin and have been performing consistently well. So overall we have a very unique and balanced team which reflects what we saw in Guyana during the Women's Championships. Merissa and Anisa have given a lot to West Indies Cricket and I am sure based on improved performances we can see them back in the West Indies Women's team in future series," Haynes said.
The 14-member squad along with six reserve players will assemble in Antigua from May 6-20 for a training camp, before touring to Ireland.
