Stock markets largely flat amid volatile mood, Nifty around 11,900 mark

Equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note but swung wildly in the early hours on Tuesday with traders contemplating next moves after record gains last week.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 52 points at 39,631 while the shed 15 points to 11,910.

At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices of autos, IT, media, metals, and pharma were in the positive zone. But banks, financial services, and FMCG were in the red.

Among the early gainers were JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco, Coal India, and However, Bharti Infratel, Grasim, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, and lost between 1 and 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks chalked up modest gains in thin trading. Equity benchmarks in nudged higher but were muted by lower-than-usual trading volumes due to Monday market closures in the and Britain.

There was some relief though as EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc.

