Equities slip in early session, Jet Airways plunges 15 pc

Stocks traded with a negative bias during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues and hovering at a five-month low.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the red. At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 207 points at 39,550 while the slipped 66 points to 11,841.

Among stocks, dragged 15 per cent down to Rs 93.95 per share after the NSE in its circular informed that shares of the grounded will be removed from daily trading of futures and options effective June 28. tumbled 8.8 per cent after a series of downgrades by global rating agencies in recent weeks.

Housing Finance slipped 5.5 per cent in the morning trade, a day after the company approached seeking that the case is heard urgently given that allegations against the company were causing a massive decline in its stock price and market cap.

Vedanta, and also dropped between 1.5 and 2.4 per cent.

Those which showed small gains were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, and Zee Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell for a second day with shares in and Hong Kong leading declines. The selling pressure in Hong Kong came after a mass demonstration against legislation that would allow citizens to be extradited to

Investors said hopes that the and will clinch a deal on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit meeting in on June 28 and 29 have been fading.

