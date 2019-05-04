JUST IN
Business Standard

Esra Binti Qaiser to represent Kashmir at Budokan Karate Championship in Thailand

A child prodigy Esra Binti Qaiser has become the youngest martial artist of Kashmir Valley.

A two-time national gold medalist, Esra is set to represent Kashmiri girls at Budokan Karate Championship in Thailand.

Her grandfather Nazir Khan told ANI: "She has played in various state championships and is yet to represent the country in the international events."

"She is pursuing Karate and her studies. She got inspired by Jackie Chan when she was three years old. Seeing her passion, we decided to get her trained for Karate. We are proud of her."

"My message to all Kashmiri girls is that they should prove themselves in various sports activities and move forward," she said.

