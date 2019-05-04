Esra Binti Qaiser to represent Kashmir at Budokan Karate Championship in Thailand

A child Qaiser has become the youngest of Valley.

A two-time national gold medalist, is set to represent Kashmiri girls at in

Her grandfather told ANI: "She has played in various state championships and is yet to represent the country in the international events."

"She is pursuing Karate and her studies. She got inspired by when she was three years old. Seeing her passion, we decided to get her trained for Karate. We are proud of her."

"My message to all Kashmiri girls is that they should prove themselves in various activities and move forward," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)