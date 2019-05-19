Rabri Devi seeks Nitish's resignation over Pragya Thakur's comment

sought Kumar's resignation after the latter condemned Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comment on

Rabri told ANI that if Kumar was miffed over Thakur's remark then he should have separated from the BJP.

" Kumar should have resigned, if he is hurt over Pragya Thakur's comment. He should have separated from BJP over this comment," she said speaking to ANI.

"We are getting 40 out of 40 seats. The Mahagathbandhan is relaxed. On May 23, everything will be clear," she added .

Pragya Thakur on May 16, stoked a huge controversy and left the BJP red-faced with her comment that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin was a 'true patriot', a statement her party condemned and asked her to apologise for it immediately.

The Opposition parties tore into Pragya, saying what she said reflected the mindset of the people nurtured in RSS ideology.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, is not new to courting controversies. After being fielded by the BJP in Bhopal, she had said Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 2008 terror attacks, died because she had cursed him. The statement had attracted all-round criticism including from the BJP which disowned it.

