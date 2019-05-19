TMC workers not letting people vote in Bengal, alleges BJP

Voters in and have alleged that TMC workers are disrupting the election process by not allowing them to vote.

A protest was held by voters outside booth number 189 in "We are not being allowed to vote by TMC goons. We went to Police for complaining against them, but TMC supporters stopped us midway and started beating us," a protestor said.

BJP's candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu was also present at the spot. "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote," he said.

Similarly, in Jadavpur, there were disturbances in the polling process at booth number 150 and 137.

BJP's candidate from the parliamentary constituency, said, "Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised an objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station."

"TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, and attacked a car. We also rescued 3of our polling agents.TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing them to vote." he alleged.

voted across all the seven phases of polls, today being the last one. All the earlier phases have witnessed poll violence with TMC and BJP trading blame over the issue. Nine seats in the state are voting today.

Sunday marks the end of the seven-phase polling in the country with a total of 59 parliamentary constituencies voting today. The counting of votes would take place on May 23.

