West Bengal run by goons: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP's Bengal in-charge on Sunday slammed and claimed that her goons are running the state of

The leader also said that the and police have together murdered the democracy of the region.

" has handed over the charge of the state to the goons. There is hooliganism in the state and no democracy. There is dictatorship in the region. government and police have together murdered the democracy of the region," he said.

Vijayvargiya said that the BJP wants to establish democracy in and added that the government is not allowing people to vote for the BJP.

"I have come to know that people in West Bengal want to vote cast their ballot in favour of the BJP but the workers of the are blocking their ways. I believe that PM Modi is the only leader which can strengthen the democracy in the country and can take the nation forward," he said.

The statement from Vijayvargiya came after people alleged that there were reports of bombing at Raidighi in Mathurapur seat in West Bengal. Polling across nine seats in West Bengal is underway and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

