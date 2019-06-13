Ex-CJI duping case: Saket court sends accused to 14 days judicial custody

The man arrested on a charge of duping former of (CJI) was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a court here on Thursday.

sent accused Dinesh to judicial custody after he was produced at the end of his police remand.

Mahima Misra appeared for the accused while represented complainant Justice R M Lodha.

During the course of hearing, the accused, while handing over a demand draft of Rs 1 lakh, sought compounding of the offence. However, Justice Lodha made it clear that he was not interested in compounding the matter and sought further investigation.

The court also took up a bail application filed by but after noting that the investigation was not yet complete and that the accused could abscond and evade the probe, it dismissed the application.

Former CJI R M Lodha had filed a police complaint alleging that he had transferred a total of Rs one lakh to the account of his friend and colleague Justice BP Singh, which he came to know later was hacked.

Fraudsters allegedly used B P. Singh's email account to dupe Lodha of Rs. 1 lakh by requesting him of financial help from Singh's account. Lodha transferred the amount to the stated in the email. He was later informed that Singh could not log in to his email account as it was hacked.

