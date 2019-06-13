Cyclone Vayu: 9 more trains cancelled, 4 short terminated: Western Railway

In view of cyclone Vayu, has cancelled nine trains and short terminated four other trains on Thursday, taking the total number of affected trains to 123. The cyclone Vayu is expected to make landfall in today.

In a press release, the Western Railway today said, "Keeping in mind the safety and security of train passengers in view of Cyclone Vayu, the Western Railway has decided to cancel nine more trains and short terminate with partial cancellation another four trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas."

"Accordingly total of 123 trains of Western Railway have been affected in view of the precautionary measures taken by Western Railway to safeguard the interest of the passengers," the release added.

According to IMD, as of now, Cyclone Vayu is located near 130 km of Veraval and 120 km south of Porbandar. It is moving northwestwards and has started skirting

The said, "Heavy spells of rainfall continuing over coastal areas is likely to continue during the next three hours."

Yesterday Western Railway cancelled the operation of 70 mainline trains, while 28 other mainline trains were short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas.

In a press release, had said, "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these cyclone prone areas under the jurisdiction of i.e. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham, etc.

