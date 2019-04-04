YSR Congress workers clash with cops in Mylavaram

Congress Party (YSRCP) workers clashed with police on Wednesday after they were stopped from following the convoy of their YS Jaganmohan at in district.

The party workers were lathi-charged by the police after they refused to follow orders and kept following Reddy's convoy.

The workers also hurled footwear and pelted stones at the cops for stopping them.

After receiving information about the clash, YSRCP leaders Vasanta Prasad and P Veera Prasad, who are in the fray for the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats from and Vyjayawada respectively, rushed to the place to control their cadre.

is the of Congress Party and of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly since 2014.

Simultaneous elections will be held in on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats.

