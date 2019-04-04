Bihar: Ex-JD(U) leader's son kidnapped for ransom found killed

arrested four men in connection with the abduction and of a class 7 student here. The victim's body was recovered in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The victim was the son of a former JDU leader Late

His body was recovered from the Mufassil area.

According to police, the motive behind the kidnapping was extortion. However, the culprits murdered the victim in panic once the police started closing in on them.

"We have arrested four people involved in the kidnapping and also recovered the vehicle used by the culprits. The culprits are neighbours of the family with which the boy used to live with. They probably panicked after the police started looking out for them and killed the boy. At first sight, it looks like just these four are involved but more will be revealed after further investigation," said ASP Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

Police have increased security at the premises where the body of the deceased is kept.

