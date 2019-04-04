SC refuses urgent hearing to mentioning seeking to defer LS polls in TN

The on Thursday refused to give an urgent hearing to a mentioning seeking to defer the April 18 polls in to April 21, on the ground that the voting should be postponed due to festivities.

The petitioners, Krishtuva Nallena, Iyakkam, through his had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking deferment of the in Tamil Nadu, to April 21.

The lawyer, S Raja, mentioned the plea before a bench of the top court, headed by Justice S A Bobde, who refused to give an urgent hearing to his mentioning.

The petitioner claimed that the puja for festival has to be conducted on April 18, 19 and 20 and voting for polls has to be held on April 18, thereby the election for 39 parliamentary constituencies in the state should be deferred to April 21.

