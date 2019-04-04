SC refuses urgent hearing to mentioning seeking to defer LS polls in TN

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent hearing to a mentioning seeking to defer the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu to April 21, on the ground that the voting should be postponed due to Easter festivities.
The petitioners, Krishtuva Nallena, Iyakkam, through his lawyer had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking deferment of the general elections in Tamil Nadu, to April 21.
The lawyer, S Raja, mentioned the plea before a bench of the top court, headed by Justice S A Bobde, who refused to give an urgent hearing to his mentioning.
The petitioner claimed that the puja for Easter festival has to be conducted on April 18, 19 and 20 and voting for Lok Sabha polls has to be held on April 18, thereby the election for 39 parliamentary constituencies in the state should be deferred to April 21.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
