Exclusive Vertical in CDSCO will check 'Garage Manufacturing': MTaI

(MTaI), which represents leading companies having a large footprint in manufacturing, R & D and in India, today said that creation of a separate vertical in (CDSCO) exclusively to govern medical devices will check 'garage manufacturing'.

" is always a good initiative and has been long overdue. Regulators should build capacity and capability to prevent from entering the market which was happening through a large number of in India, particularly in orthopaedic industry", said Kaustav Banerjee, Director, MTaI.

"Global innovators are not just operating in but in several developed countries across the globe and they follow global regulation and are accountable; these globally accepted standards of quality are also complied by several domestic manufacturers, which make exports from acceptable in global markets. A separate vertical in CDSCO, as proposed by DTAB, will curb the menace of unregulated garage manufacturing," he added.

The (DTAB) has proposed creation of a vertical in CDSCO specifically for medical devices to enable the latter regulate all medical devices sold in the country in phases. As per the proposal, CDSCO will hire 754 officers for the vertical.

"The proposal of DTAB to have a separate vertical in terms of manpower and infrastructure in CDSCO for medical devices is welcome. It is reflective of the understanding that new categories of skill-set are required to regulate this sector. The fact that this vertical will be under the CDSCO, sensitively uses the umbrella of the body which has the maximum expertise and experience in governing the universe", said Pavan Choudary, MTaI General.

"As new devices are coming under regulation in line with government's objective of ensuring patient safety, it will be great if the recruitment begins soon so that this additional workload is efficiently handled", Pavan concluded.

