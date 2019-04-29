Zero Gravity Communications, media agency completes 5 success years

Communications, based strategy, branding, and digital agency, which prides itself on its 'unconventional ideas and conventional ways', turned five this year.

Ever since it was formed in 2014, Communications has been making waves in the industry with an admirable passion for creativity, hard work and the ability to think 'out of the box'. Boasting of a team that comes from a diverse background, ZGC has made a name for itself in the fields of strategy, branding, and digital through the years.

The company has acquired a cliental base and leading brands since its inception. Brands include KP Sanghvi, Icecreams, MYBYK, Indira IVF, Emerald Motors, KK Jewellers, Shankus Waterpark, Grainspan foods, etc

Mainly focused around SMEs, national brands from Gujarat, promoting start-ups, they started with small but now works with some of the best brands to in across more than 15 industry verticals.

"It has been a challenging and creatively satisfying journey from 2014 till now and I am proud of my '#theideapeople' and all those who have stood by us. I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best professionals in the industry and I believe that Communications is set to be a force to be reckoned with the coming few years", said Khusbhoo Sharma, Founder, ZGC.

After ZGC bagged its first client in 2014, there was no looking back for this plucky outfit and the agency managed to successfully complete 50 projects within the first year of operation itself, which was no mean feat by any standards.

The year 2017 proved to be another landmark for the agency when it started working with international clients too, besides bagging their very first award for India's Best Design Project.

In 2018 with studio of their own with 35 professionals team, 40 around clients, ZGC aims to grow faster and fiercely in coming year by participating in more challenging pitches and across mainline and

