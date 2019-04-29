'Allways' makes traveller's journey seamless and hassle-free: Bhavya Kukreja

Travelling with elderly people or kids along with heavy luggage can be difficult sometimes. Ever wondered who can come to the rescue in a situation? No need to wonder anymore if you are flying through since provides to the travellers and ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience for them.

Bhavya Kukreja, GM Marketing, Plaza Premium Group, the world's largest independent lounge network shares the various services offered by Allways - their meet and greet service at the

"Allways, the meet and greet service by is committed to make traveller's journey seamless and hassle-free. It connects all the services at the airport to assist arriving, in transit and departing travellers. It also offers an array of services which includes assistance, handling, buggy service and provides lounge stays with guidance to immigration as well", said Kukreja.

Meet and Greet service

He shares that Allways is the only authorized meet and greet service provider at Terminal 3 of With more than 60 million people travelling through IGI, the meet and greet service is a bespoke service dedicated to delivering the perfect airport experience to the travellers. The company provides a welcoming team, from kerb to apron and apron to kerb.

Allways lounge

"Allways enables travelers to have a smooth experience. They can also enjoy an array of delicious delicacies and exquisite range of drinks available at the International departure located at IGI," added Kukreja.

and buggy service

The service starts at Rs 300/- with nearly 100 porters available at Terminal 3. Meet and greet services can be availed starting from Rs 2000/- excluding taxes per person.

Booking service

"We have a to provide a global network of We are in the process to expand the services to other cities as well. The customer can depending upon their need starting from Gold, Transit, Silver, Silver (Premium) and Family packages. This service can also be pre-booked over e-mail at or by calling at +91 8527994400," he further added.

Allways is a part of In India, it is being run by the Joint Venture (India).

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)