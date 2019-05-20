Exit polls track record not good in the past, says Cong leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu

on Monday said that the track record of exit polls in the past has not been very good.

Talking to ANI here he said, "Opinion polls' track record is not good. It has made a mistake in predicting assembly polls result in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and There are two days left and whoever has been voted by the people will emerge victorious in the polls"

"Coalition form of government is in the interest of the country. Whatever the absolute majority government of NDA had done in the past five years for the country was not in the interest of democracy and the Federal system of the government," added the

The Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

On being asked about the tension between Chief Minister and the Navjot Singh Sidhu, said, "Party's discipline will have to be followed by everyone."

"Political leaders have to show restraint and should not embarrass the party by openly speaking on any issue," said on being asked about Sidhu's remarks when he backed his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu's claims that she was denied ticket due to in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

