Explosion after gunfire rocks business complex in Nairobi

A series of gunfire followed by a powerful explosion took place at a business complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday.

reported that smoke was rising from the area of the blast, while the people scattered here and there called for relief measures as soon as possible.

The local police have not reported any deaths or injuries so far.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)