Explosion after gunfire rocks business complex in Nairobi

ANI  |  Nairobi [Kenya] 

A series of gunfire followed by a powerful explosion took place at a business complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday.

Xinhua news agency reported that smoke was rising from the area of the blast, while the people scattered here and there called for relief measures as soon as possible.

The local police have not reported any deaths or injuries so far.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 20:15 IST

