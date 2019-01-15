Singaporean companies given severest penalties for data leak

Two related companies involved in the worst data leak in Singapore's history were fined 1 million dollars (about 740,000 U.S. dollars) in total, (PDPC) announced here Tuesday.

PDPC imposed financial penalties on (IHiS) and Health Services Pte Ltd (SingHealth) for breaching their data protection obligations under the (PDPA), according to a press release issued by the PDPC.

SingHealth's patient database system suffered cyberattack in mid-2018, which led to the disclosure of personal information of 1.5 million patients, including Singaporean

In investigating the largest case in the country's history, PDPC found that IHiS1 had failed to take adequate measures to protect the personal data in its possession and thus has imposed a financial penalty of 750,000 dollars (about 556,000 U.S. dollars).

A financial penalty of 250,000 Singapore dollars has also been imposed on SingHealth as the owner of the patient database system.

PDPC also recognized that both organizations were victims of a bearing the characteristics of an Advanced Persistent Threat group, using numerous advanced, customized and

In a statement on Tuesday, SingHealth's apologized to patients and accepted the PDPC fine.

"We are making changes to enhance our cyber- governance structures and improve management oversight of our critical systems," she said.

is Singapore's largest group. Founded in 2000, it consists of four public hospitals and five national specialty centers. IHiS was appointed by SingHealth to operate its patient database system.

