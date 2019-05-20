Explosion near US Embassy in Iraq

An explosion was reported on Sunday near the Green Zone area here close to the Embassy.

No casualties have been reported so far, as per Sputnik.

Iraqi authorities have not commented on the incident so far.

However, the reported that the sound of the explosion was heard in an area close to the embassy.

Some have also reported that the explosion set off warning sirens.

This comes days after the ordered its non-emergency government employees to leave immediately.

The State Department has also urged American citizens to abandon their visits to because of threats in the region linked to "terrorism, kidnapping and armed conflict".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)