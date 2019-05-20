JUST IN
Business Standard

Explosion near US Embassy in Iraq

ANI  |  Asia 

An explosion was reported on Sunday near the Green Zone area here close to the US Embassy.

No casualties have been reported so far, as per Sputnik.

Iraqi authorities have not commented on the incident so far.

However, the local media reported that the sound of the explosion was heard in an area close to the US embassy.

Some media outlets have also reported that the explosion set off warning sirens.

This comes days after the United States ordered its non-emergency government employees to leave Iraq immediately.

The US State Department has also urged American citizens to abandon their visits to Iraq because of threats in the region linked to "terrorism, kidnapping and armed conflict".

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 03:46 IST

