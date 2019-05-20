Sudan's military, protest leaders resume talks

-
Sudan's military and protest leaders on Sunday resumed talks to finalise a new governing body to replace the Transitional Military Council.
"The talks between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Alliance for Freedom and Change have started," a statement by the military council said in reference to the protest movement.Earlier in the day, the alliance said it was determined that the country's new ruling body be "led by a civilian as its chairman and with a limited military representation", reported Al Jazeera.
The two sides have been divided over the composition of the transitional authorities. Both have demanded the majority of seats on the 11-member governing council and to operate as the top tier of power during the planned transition period.
Sudan's military leaders on Wednesday announced a power-sharing agreement with the opposition alliance for a three-year transition period before a civilian government is elected.
Thousands of protesters have been holding a sit-in outside the army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, for weeks, demanding the stepping down of Sudan's military leaders who seized power last month by overthrowing longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.
Some of them also expressed caution over the prospects for an agreement that would satisfy their demands.
The army generals had initially insisted on a two-year transition period, while the protest leaders wanted four.
At least four people have lost their lives and dozens have suffered injuries during protests this week even as the military council and opposition leaders reached a partial agreement for the transition on Monday.
