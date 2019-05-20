Russia declares unilateral ceasefire in Idlib

Russia-backed Syrian government forces have unilaterally ceased fire in the northwestern Idlib province, the last major rebel-held territory, Moscow's defence ministry said on Sunday.
The defence ministry's Centre for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria said government forces had ceased fire as of midnight. It described the move as unilateral, but did not give any further details, reported Al Jazeera.
However, opposition activists have claimed that shelling and air attacks continued on Sunday.
Fighting erupted in northwestern Syria last month breaking a truce brokered by Russia and Turkey in 2018.
The Syrian government has been accused of attacking civilians in Idlib. United Nations has also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is trying to regain control over the last province in the rebel-held Idlib province.
The multi-sided armed conflict in Syria has been raging since 2011, with Russia, Turkey and Iran being the guarantors of the ceasefire regime.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU