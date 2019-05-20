UN peacekeeper killed in Mali

A soldier was killed and several others sustained in two attacks on UN forces in on Sunday, reported

Gunmen attacked the UN troops in Timbuktu, where several armed groups are active, according to Stephane Dujarric, for UN

Meanwhile, three UN soldiers from were injured in northern Kidal region near the border with when their vehicle drove over an

Condemning the violence and expressing his condolences to the family of the killed UN soldier from Nigeria, Guterres said such attacks on UN soldiers could be considered war crimes under international law.

An UN-backed peace agreement in 2015 was signed between the Government of and various armed groups, which however failed to stabilise the febrile central and northern regions of the northwest African country.

Since their deployment in 2013, more than 190 peacekeepers have died in Mali, including nearly 120 killed by hostile action.

has experienced sporadic attacks on armed forces since the 2012 coup that helped separatist rebels and groups associated with gain a foothold in the country's restive north.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)