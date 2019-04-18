Facebook 'accidentally' uploads email contacts of 1.5 million new users

There goes no day without finding a loophole in Facebook's data systems. The company has admitted that it uploaded the e-mail contacts of 1.5 million new users to its systems since May 2016.

A recently noticed that was asking new users to provide their e-mail passwords upon sign up. Once the password is entered, a message would prompt that the user's contacts were being imported, without any permission, Business Insider reports.

admitted that it 'unintentionally' uploaded the user data to improve ad targeting, make recommendations, and more. It is now deleting users' contacts from its systems.

The company said that the content of users' e-mails was not being accessed.

