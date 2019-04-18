OnePlus 7: CEO Pete Lau gives a glimpse of 'fast and smooth' flagship phone

has started giving us a into its upcoming 7 flagship posted a tweet, giving a glimpse of the 'fast and smooth' device.

In the tweet, Lau revealed that the next product from will 'unleash a new era of fast and smooth', and that the new product will be 'beautiful'.

The short clip in the tweet does not divulge tons of details around the anticipated but hints at the smooth and curved edge, which appears to be a bezel-less screen with no visible notch on the top.

The OnePlus 7 is expected to launch on May 14.

