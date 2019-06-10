JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Mali: 95 killed in overnight attack on ethnic Dogan village

Expansion of Kumaraswamy's ministry postponed to Friday due to Karnad's demise
Business Standard

Google Stadia to allow publishers to offer their own games

ANI  |  Others 

Google's upcoming gaming service Stadia will apparently allow publishers to offer their own gaming subscriptions.

Head of Google Stadia, Phil Harrison, said publishers will be allowed to offer their subscriptions through the service, The Verge reports.

Harrison indicated that publishers with bigger catalogs and significant line-ups will be allowed to offer subscriptions. Electronic Arts have already confirmed that it will offer games through Stadia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU