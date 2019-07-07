Fan offers prayers at Cricket Ganesha temple for India's triumph in World Cup

As India is gearing up to compete in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's semi-final, Ramakrishnan, an ardent fan from Chennai, offered prayers at the Cricket Ganesha temple here for the team's triumph in the tournament.

Ramakrishnan set up a Cricket Ganesha temple that has idols of Lord Ganesha in several cricketing avatars.

"I never knew that I will set up a Cricket Ganesha temple. When I moved to Anna Nagar East, there was no Ganesha temple. I am a Ganesha devotee. I have been working in Mumbai for 17 years and being a Ganesha devotee, I wanted to set a Ganesha temple in my society," Ramakrishnan told ANI.

Ramakrishnan said that he has even composed cricket 'bhajans' which he sings while praying.

"I have also made cricket mantras. There are 108 rhymes that I have framed. I have also framed bhajans. Before the 2011 World Cup, I installed the wicket-keeper Ganesha statue. This enhanced the power of MS Dhoni, who is celebrating his birthday today, and he won the World Cup in 2011 for us," he said.

Ramakrishnan said: "We have the best team in the world. India will win the Cup and many more with cricket Ganesha's blessings."

India atop the points table with 15 points and will face fourth-position New Zealand in the first semi-final on July 9.

