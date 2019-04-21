FBI arrests right-wing militia leader for detaining migrants

The FBI on Saturday arrested the of a right-wing for detaining groups of migrant families at gunpoint on Southern border of

The agents have detained Larry Mitchell Hopkins, who had been operating as He has been charged with firearms possession by a felon.

"Today's arrest by the FBI indicates clearly that the rule of law should be in the hands of trained officials, not armed vigilantes. This is a dangerous felon who should not have weapons around children and families," quoted Hector Balderas, New Mexico's attorney general,

The arrest comes a day after reported on an group, United Constitutional Patriots, operating along the southwestern border.

The activity of the group came into light after it posted a 45-minute video in which they could be seen detaining around 200 migrants who had crossed the southern border near Sunland Park. They were later handed over to Border Patrol agents.

They have attracted a lot of criticism from the government and various human rights activists.

government has condemned the act and termed it unlawful. In a statement, said: "These individuals should not attempt to exercise authority reserved for "

The denounced the militia's actions in a letter on Friday that asked New Mexico's and to investigate the matter. The ACLU said the had no legal authority under or to detain or arrest migrants in the

"We cannot allow racist and armed vigilantes to kidnap and detain people seeking asylum," two lawyers for the ACLU, and Kirsten Greer Love, said in the letter.

However, The have claimed that they have done nothing unconstitutional.

"We are just here to support the Border Patrol and show the public the reality of the border," Jim Benvie, the for the said.

Carlos A. Diaz, a for and Border Protection, the federal agency that includes the Border Patrol, declined to discuss the episode or the United Constitutional Patriots, but said the agency "does not endorse or taking enforcement matters into their own hands.

