US: Right-wing militia detaining migrants at gunpoint: report

A right-wing group operating in has begun detaining groups of migrant families at gunpoint, reports

Members of the recently uploaded a video on in which they could be seen detaining a group of about 200 migrants who had crossed the southern border near Sunland Park. They were later handed over to Border Patrol agents.

government has condemned the act and termed it unlawful. In a statement, Hector Balderas, New Mexico's attorney general, said: "These individuals should not attempt to exercise authority reserved for "

However, The have claimed that they have done nothing unconstitutional.

"We are just here to support the Border Patrol and show the public the reality of the border," Jim Benvie, the for the said.

Carlos A. Diaz, a for and Border Protection, the federal agency that includes the Border Patrol, declined to discuss the episode or the United Constitutional Patriots, but said the agency "does not endorse or taking enforcement matters into their own hands."

The recent activities of the militias have attracted a lot of criticism from various human rights activists.

The denounced the militia's actions in a letter on Friday that asked New Mexico's and to investigate the matter. The ACLU said the had no legal authority under or to detain or arrest migrants in the

"We cannot allow racist and armed vigilantes to kidnap and detain people seeking asylum," two lawyers for the ACLU, and Kirsten Greer Love, said in the letter.

