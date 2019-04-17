FBI searches for armed woman, 20 schools put on lockdown in Colorado

The FBI on Tuesday launched a for an armed and "extremely dangerous" woman who poses a "credible threat" to the metropolitan area, leading to over 20 schools being put under here, according to the

Identified as an 18-year-old white female named Sol Pais, police have asked people to report her if she is seen, warning them to not "approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous."

Meanwhile, more than 20 schools have been put on here. The students were released in a controlled manner on Tuesday in the wake of the threat.

"We will have extra safety and security staff on site at all schools affected," quoted Jefferson County Public Schools as saying.

Columbine is one of the schools on Two shooters had taken the lives of 12 students at Columbine in 1999, before taking their own lives in the school's library.

