FBI searches for armed woman, 20 schools put on lockdown in Colorado

-
ALSO READ
Gunman among 'multiple' dead in US bar shooting: Sheriff's office
1 deputy killed, another wounded in 12-hour standoff in Ohio
Arkansas sheriff's deputy fired after shooting small dog
5 members of Texas family, including infant, found shot dead
US Marine veteran massacres 12 in 'horrific' mass shooting in California bar packed with students
-
The FBI on Tuesday launched a manhunt for an armed and "extremely dangerous" woman who poses a "credible threat" to the Denver metropolitan area, leading to over 20 schools being put under lockdown here, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Identified as an 18-year-old white female named Sol Pais, police have asked people to report her if she is seen, warning them to not "approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous."
Meanwhile, more than 20 schools have been put on lockdown here. The students were released in a controlled manner on Tuesday in the wake of the threat.
"We will have extra safety and security staff on site at all schools affected," CNN quoted Jefferson County Public Schools as saying.
Columbine High School is one of the schools on lockdown. Two shooters had taken the lives of 12 students at Columbine in 1999, before taking their own lives in the school's library.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU