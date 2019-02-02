Female elephant dies in goods train accident in Odisha

A female elephant died after being hit by a goods train near level crossing under limits in on Friday.

The reported the incident of negligence and confirmed the death of a female elephant. The incident occurred around 7.30 PM when a herd of elephants was crossing the railway tracks.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident, Forest Department officials reached the spot and initiated investigation.

DRM Braj said, "No advance cautionary speed restriction was received from the Forest Department in this case."

Last year in November, an elephant was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high tension electric wire in Mayurbhanj's Sansarasposi village in Chandua block.

Data from the environment ministry shows that 655 elephant deaths took place in from 2009 to 2017. The reasons for the death of tuskers include electrocution, train accidents, poaching, and poisoning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)