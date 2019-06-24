'...Film abhi baki hai': says Mukul Roy as MLA, 10 Zila Parishad members join BJP

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP used the popular oneliner "yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai" as one more MLA, and 10 members including their chief joined the BJP here on Monday.

"Yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai (This is just a trailer, the film is yet to begin)," Roy said.

Adding insult to Banerjee's injury, MLA Wilson Champramary, Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla along with 10 members joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders and at party headquarters here.

Former MLA and also joined the BJP.

Speaking at the occasion, Vijayvargiya reiterated his claim that Trinamool leaders' joining will take place in seven phases like Lok Sabha polls. "I have told you that joining will take place in seven phases. It is the extension of the first phase," he said.

Meanwhile, said that the leaders joining the BJP are an "extension of the first phase" which will continue till Chief collapses.

He said: "When the seven phases will complete, there will be no government left in the state."

This comes a day after TMC threatened her party's erstwhile leaders who have jumped the ship with "consequences".

Earlier, TMC MLAs Biswajit Das and MLA along with over 24 TMC councillors joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders and Mukul Roy here last week.

Several TMC leaders have been joining the BJP after their party lost ground and the saffron party make significant gains in the Lok Sabha polls in

Soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha results on May 23, two TMC MLAs including Mukul Roy's son and 63 municipal councillors had joined the ruling party followed by another

