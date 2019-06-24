Ram Rahim's parole matter is sub-judice, decision to be taken by Police Commissioner: Haryana Jail Minister

on Monday said that the matter relating to giving parole to jailed self-styled godman Singh is sub-judice and the final call will only be taken by the Police Commissioner,

is currently lodged at in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a

"All convicts are entitled to parole after serving for two years. The has appealed and has mentioned in its report that his (Ram Rahim) conduct was fine in the jail," he told ANI.

"After this, the report will be submitted to the local police. The final decision will be taken by the after the police verification. The matter is sub-judice," he said when asked to comment Ram Rahim's appeal for parole.

has appealed for parole to authorities in Rohtak, saying he wants to farm his land in Sirsa, which is lying barren.

The appeal was sent by the jail authorities to the which, in turn, has forwarded it to the government, officials had said on June 21.

A special in Panchkula had on January 17 this year sentenced the self-styled godman and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of in October 2002.

The was killed in Sirsa after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by Ram Rahim at his headquarters in the town.

He was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years imprisonment for raping two of his women followers.

