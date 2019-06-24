Committed to values of Ambedkar, will not pull down his statue: AAP minister

Delhi Social Welfare on Monday clarified that will not be pulled down, as alleged by the of Anu Singh Lather.

"We are the believers of Ambedkar. We would rather step down from power than allow such a thing to happen," said Gautam.

The said that the of the university is making false statements on the matter and is planning to gherao (encircle) the on June 25.

"For the last 30-35 years, there has been a on a piece of land at the Deoli pahadi and an organisation by the name of used that land to run classes. It has now been allocated for building a hospital and school. But, unfortunately, the VC of the University is spreading misinformation that the is trying to pull down the Ambedkar statue," Gautam added.

The (AAP) leader said that he had conducted an inquiry in the matter and directed the department and the to ensure that no such statue is pulled down.

"This government believes in the values of Babasaheb Ambedkar. A meeting was also conducted with all stakeholders to convey this," he added.

