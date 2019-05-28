JUST IN
Fire breaks out in rubber factory in Mumbai's Powai, no casualties reported

ANI  |  General News 

Fire broke out in a rubber factory here in Powai on Tuesday morning.

No casualties have been reported in the fire incident.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Earlier, two people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Tue, May 28 2019. 09:03 IST

