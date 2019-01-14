First Annual Disarmament and International Security Affairs Fellowship Programme inaugurated in Delhi

First Annual and International Security Affairs Fellowship Programme was inaugurated here by the Under and High for Disarmament, Izumi Nakamitsu, and Indian Foreign Secretary,

According to a press release of the (MEA), young diplomats from as many as 27 countries are participating in the Fellowship Programme, which is being held at the from January 14 to February 1.

The programme, which is organised by Ministry of External Affairs, covers a range of issues relevant to and international security such as global security environment, weapons of mass destruction, certain conventional weapons, space security, maritime cooperation, security of cyberspace, export controls, emerging technologies, etc.

"The Fellowship Programme aims at equipping participants with knowledge and perspectives on various contemporary disarmament, non-proliferation, and international security affairs," the press release stated.

