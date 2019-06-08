First meeting of Council of Ministers on June 12: Sources

The first meeting of the new will take place on June 12 under the chairmanship of Modi, sources said on Friday.

In the meeting, discussions are likely to be held on the future course of action of the government for the next five years. Modi is expected to brief the ministers on the matter, sources added.

Meetings of the were regularly held in the previous Modi government, where he used to brief the ministers about the Centre's welfare schemes.

In the first meeting, Modi had approved all land holding eligible families to avail benefits under PM-KISAN scheme, under which income support of Rs 6,000 is granted in three installments.

