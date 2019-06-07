Five Deputy CMs, 25 ministers to be inducted in Andhra Cabinet on Saturday

Twenty-Five Ministers and five Ministers are expected to be sworn-in on Saturday in the cabinet led by YS Jaganmohan

Arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony are being made at the state secretariat.

Out of the 25 ministers, eight will be allotted to leaders from OBC community, five from SC, and one from ST, YSRCP announced.

Around 60 per cent of the ministries are expected to be allocated to OBC, SC, ST and minorities. YSRCP has given prominence to the Kapu community by allotting four ministries. Other than that Reddy, Kamma, Kshatriya and Vysya communities are expected to be allocated one ministry each.

YS Jaganmohan on Friday held a meeting of legislative party. During the meeting, he announced that 25 ministers will take charge tomorrow.

He also announced that his cabinet will comprise five Ministers from five different communities -- SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Kapu.

Reportedly, his cabinet will comprise a majority of ministers from the same communities.

Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the oath to the ministers. Around 5000 people are expected to attend the ceremony and seating arrangements are being done accordingly.

