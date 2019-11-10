First T20I: India women thrash West Indies by 84 runs

India women registered a massive 84-run victory in the first T20I against West Indies here on Sunday.

With this victory, India women have gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a target of 186 runs, West Indies women had a poor start as both of their openers, Natasha McLean and Hayley Matthews, were sent back to the pavilion within three overs.

Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle then took the field but could not form a good partnership as the former was dismissed after scoring 10 runs. Kyshona Knight then took the field but she too failed to leave a mark.

The hosts witnessed a major blow when Campbelle was run out after scoring 33, highest from the side. West Indies could not gain momentum and kept losing wickets due to which they only managed to score 101 runs.

Earlier, after being sent to bat first, India women got off to a brilliant start as both the openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, struck regular boundaries. Both smashed half-centuries and formed a 143-run partnership. It was the highest partnership in T20Is for India Women.

Shakera Selman provided the hosts with a much-needed breakthrough in the 16th over as she got hold of Verma (73). In the next over, Mandhana (67) too was sent back to the pavilion. However, their scintillating partnership set the base for the upcoming batters and India scored 185 runs from 20 overs, highest team total by any side against West Indies.

Brief scores: India women 185/4 (Shafali Verma 73, Smriti Mandhana 67, Anisa Mohammed 4-35) defeat West Indies 101/9 (Shemaine Campbelle 33, Hayley Matthews 13, Radha Yadav 2-10) by 84 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)