Let's have another round of demonetisation: Chidambaram

Taking a swipe at the government, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday alleged the NDA government while "revising upwards" the GDP growth rates had inadvertently also upped the unemployment figures.
In another jibe, he said that the demonetisation year (2016) was the "best year" of growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, in sarcasm, called for "another round of demonetisation" -- this time of Rs 100 notes.
"Modi Government revises GDP growth figures upward. What government did not realise was that unemployment figure was also revised upwards," Chidambaram tweeted.
"NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman asked, 'How can a country grow at an average of 7% without employment?' That is exactly our question. With unemployment at a 45-year high, how can we believe that the economy is growing at 7 per cent? The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2%) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation. This time let's demonetise 100 rupee notes," he added.
His statement came ahead of the Interim Budget that Finance Minister Piyush Goyal was to present.
