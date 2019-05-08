Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL with improved features, affordable prices launched

On the sidelines of the I/O 2019, the 3a and 3a XL finally made their debut. The affordable variants of the flagship 3 boast toned down features at half the price of the premium models.

The Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch display, while the Pixel 3a XL packs a 6-inch display. Price of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are USD 399 and USD 479 respectively for the base versions.

Notable features of the affordable Pixel 3a lineup includes Assistant integration, improved battery life, time-lapse, portrait mode, and a preview of AR in Maps.

