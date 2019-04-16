Siliguri-based artist pins hope on new govt for funds to establish world's first micro art gallery

(West Bengal) April 16 (ANI): With five world records to his name, has one unfulfilled dream of opening an art gallery, for which he is now pinning hopes on the election with the belief that the next government will pay heed to his demand.

Shah, who is a self-taught micro-artist, claimed that he has approached the several times for demanding land for a gallery, but it went in vain.

"I want to open the world's first micro art gallery in however managing land for the gallery is a big problem. I have written to local authority and many times but all went in vain. After the election I will appeal to the central government for help", he told

Shah also said he did not get due recognition from the state or central government yet, despite being a world-renowned expert in his field.

"I hold five world records and people from all over the world comes to learn from me yet I have not received any kind of recognition from the Central or ever," he claimed.

Shah also claimed that in the absence of any government support, artists are forced to hold exhibitions on their own expenses.

"There are no schemes available for the artists. Why is this condition in which is a country to have produced the finest artists and infinite art forms?" he asked.

"There is no dearth of artists in but I don't still holds to its culture of appreciating art or artists anymore. Most of the art forms are dying either due to lack of recognition or conservation. However, I still retain the idea of forming a micro art gallery in India" Shah asserted.

Shah has been practising micro level art form since he was in Class 7 and rose to fame in May 2012 after designing Gandhi's spectacles weighing 0.5 grams.

He also holds the credit of painting 115 Maps on grain and has made the world's smallest book measuring 4mm/5mm.

Former Indian Kapil Dev, Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, and politicians including and are among those whom Shah has gifted his artwork to.

Micro art lovers from around the globe such as the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, and have visited him to learn the finesse of micro art from him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)